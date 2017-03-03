Virginia home buyers embracing tiny home movement

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Some homeowners are thinking small so they can save big.

The tiny home movement has swept across the country, even right here in Virginia.

Contractors who once built homes in the city are now taking their talents and attaching them to a trailer.

“If I can build an 11 foot single family home, why can’t I build a tiny home on wheels that’s only 8.5 feet wide?” Kristopher Andstadt said.

Kristopher Angstadt is the owner of the Tiny House Building Company based in Fredericksburg.

He said business is booming and people are loving the idea of going small.

“They come in and they are amazed,” Angstadt said. “They come in and they’re like ‘wow this looks so much bigger and nicer than the pictures online.”

Going small also comes with big perks: mobility and price.

Angstadt said a tiny home costs around $85,000 and can be delivered anywhere. Tiny homes also only take about 90-100 days to complete.

As far as clients go, Angstadt said they come from all walks of life.

“The age range, it goes from 20 to I got a client right now that’s 74 years old that’s looking to buy one of the tiny homes,” Angstadt said.

For Angstandt, he loves the design and creative challenge of tiny homes and trying to make each buyer’s home dreams come true.

“Taking their Pinterest idea, taking their dream board, taking their sketches on napkins and we turn it into reality,” Angstadt said. “Like I always say you dream it and I’ll build it.”

