UVA Mobile Mammogram Bus stops at Hopewell School

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — After several teachers were diagnosed with cancer, a Hopewell elementary school offered mammograms on Friday. They were for teachers, family members, and the community in general, all during school hours.

The UVA Mobile Mammogram Bus wasn’t exactly the bus many pulling up to DuPont Elementary School today expected to see.

“I have been so excited for the last month, it has been the most inspirational positive message we could give,” said Katherine Caricofe who organized the visit.

The bus made a stop at the school all thanks to Caricofe who says breast cancer hits her close to home.

“We had several of our teachers back to back get diagnosed with different stages of breast cancer; we have two wonderful survivors here,” said Caricofe.

Caricofe says she had the idea of reaching out to UVA to see if they would bring the bus all the way to Hopewell never thinking they actually would. The principal says the bus provides a way for teachers to have a mammogram done without ever leaving school.

“This is very convenient for them and we got coverage for their classes for them to come out,” said Carla Fizer, the school principal.

The bus was not just for teachers. Organizers hope the rolling billboard reminds the entire community to visit their doctor.

“That’s why we had the bus parked right in the middle of our parking lot so that any visitors, parents, anyone who came in today, was able to see it and we also encouraged our students to wear pink today,” Assistant Principal, Patricia Lobo, said.

Anyone here will tell you early detection could save lives. Teachers at DuPont are thankful their health is a priority.

“It means a lot that not only did they bring this here today, they also provided coverage so that each teacher wouldn’t have to lose any time from work,” said Karen Bowen, who is a teacher at the school.

The school says they encourage other school systems to contact UVA and try to schedule the bus to visit their school. They say it’s a simple action that could save lives.

