The ‘Deep Run Marathon Dance’ is Positively Richmond

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WRIC) — Students are crouching on the floor of the gym at Deep Run High School with measuring tapes and scissors in hand.

The decorations for the 11th annual Deep Run Marathon Dance are finally coming together.

“We’re going for a cool retro 80’s vibe with neon on black,” explains Reece Koetter, a Junior who is on the Deep Run Marathon Dance Committee for the first time. “I think this year’s going to be very different, very cool and definitely full of energy.”

Health and physical education teacher Kathleen Kern started the Deep Run Marathon Dance in 2007 when she remembered how much she enjoyed a similar fundraiser at her own high school when she was a student.

“I can’t believe we’re on year eleven already,” Kern exclaims. “It’s been crazy, and every year it’s such a huge undertaking.”

Over 27 hours, students will dance their hearts out for good causes.

They picked twelve charities across the region to support with the annual fundraiser.

This year the recipients include:

— Boys to Men Mentoring Network of VA. Inc.

— Church Hill Activities and Tutoring

— Full Circle Grief Center

— Gracie’s Guardians (Richmond Animal League)

— Hope For Families

— Keep Virginia Beautiful

— Making of Miracle Stories Animal Rescue of VA Inc. (MOMSva)

— OAR of Richmond Inc.

— Piedmont Search and Rescue

— The Cameron K. Gallagher Memorial Foundation

— The Sophie House

— Wintergreen Adaptive Sports

“We love helping others, and the more money we receive, the more money we can give,” says Rachel Fairchild, a Senior who is already planning on being involved with the event next year as a volunteer.

Adds Kern, “We’ve been able to raise 1.7 million dollars in ten years, and we’re hopefully going to be heading towards that 2 million mark soon.”

The Deep Run Marathon Dance grows every year, and work has been going on for months inside the school and outside the school with businesses and alumni.

“When adults get involved, it helps us kinda bring it just beyond the students,” says Koetter. “Getting higher funds, having more global outreach and expanding the dance’s impact.”

This year the Committee is hoping the fundraiser is bigger, better and a boost for the community students will celebrate with every dance step.

“We’ve been very into it,” Koetter says with a smile. “I’m excited.”

The 11th annual Deep Run Marathon Dance is March 17 and 18 at Deep Run High School, 4801 Twin Hickory Road in Glen Allen.

To get involved or make a donation, follow this link to learn more about opportunities to help.

