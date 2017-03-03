Spruce up your yard with these affordable gardening tips

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With all the sunny weather we’ve seen lately, you have spring fever.

8News Anchor Christina Feerick recently visited a nursery in Chesterfield County for ideas on how to get your yard ready for the blooms.

Mark McAuliffe’s family has been in the nursery business for 43 years, and it shows. He shared a few ideas and tips with 8News that will be especially helpful for those of you who don’t have a green thumb.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.