RPD looking for person of interest in February shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is a person of interest in a shooting last month.

The incident happened Feb 17 at about 7:10 p.m. when a man was shot by an unknown suspect while walking near the intersection of First and Marshall Streets.

The male suspect fled the scene on foot at the time, while the victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his leg.

Detectives with the Major Crimes unit are investigating.

The above photos, obtained from a nearby camera, show a male who detectives believe has information about this shooting incident.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this man’s identity to call Major Crimes Detective Austin Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by your tip.

Submit tips about persons in possession of illegally-held guns by using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. All the Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

