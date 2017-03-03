RPD looking for 2 suspects who they say burglarized convenience store

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying one of two suspects who they say broke into a business last month.

Police are looking for two suspects who they say broke in through the ceiling of the Best Food Deli and Market located at 4209 North Avenue after midnight Feb. 15.

According to police, one of the suspects entered the store opened the cash registers and stole cash and other items. Surveillance cameras inside the store captured his image before he climbed up through the ceiling and left.

There are no available images at this time for the second suspect.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about the identity of the two suspects to call Fourth Precinct Detective Justin Miller at (804) 646-3182 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by your tip.

