Richmond Home + Garden Show open its doors today

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Home + Garden Show is opening its gates Friday at the Richmond International Raceway.

More than 250 home improvement and gardening vendors will be at the show for attendees to meet and greet. The vendors will represent every aspect of home improvement, including remodeling, kitchen and bath, decor, flooring, landscaping, gardening, and more.

The Fresh Ideas Stage will feature presentations by national and local experts all three days and will cover topics pertaining to remodeling, renovation, décor, fall gardening, and outdoor projects. Featured presenters include Kevin O’Connor, host of the PBS series This Old House, will be offering practical remodeling advice. Brent & Josh of Cooking Channel’s The Fabulous Beekman Boys, will be speaking about the latest in farm to table living. Serena Appiah is the author of ThriftDiving.com will share budget-friendly ideas from repurposing DIY projects to power tools and more.

Below are more features of the show:

Tour of the Tiny Home Village featuring three unique tiny homes built in Virginia. Presented by Tiny House Building Company, LLC.

featuring three unique tiny homes built in Virginia. Presented by Tiny House Building Company, LLC. Barkitecture Village for your furry friends will feature five-star doghouses and play areas. Sponsored by Henrico Humane Society.

The Outdoor Oasis will let you take a walk through a beautifully designed landscape feature.

will let you take a walk through a beautifully designed landscape feature. The Pub Shed will be open for attendees to get some fresh outdoor entertaining inspiration while enjoying a glass of wine, a Virginia-brewed beer, or a cocktail. Proceeds benefit Wine for Cures. Presented by Virginia Custom Buildings.

The doors open at 11 a.m. Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for seniors, and children under 12 years of age are free. You can save $2 if you purchase the tickets online. All active and retired military and first responders receive free admission Friday with a valid ID to celebrate Hero Day.

For more information on the Richmond Home + Garden Show, visit here.

