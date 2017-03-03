Rattles recalled after reports of children gagging on small parts

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRIC) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission is alerting parents to a rattle recall. The plastic Oball Rattles can break which poses a choking hazard to young children.

So far, the company Kids II has gotten 42 reports of the plastic disc breaking and releasing the small beads inside. Three of those reports involved children gagging on the beads. The recall only affects the blue, pink, green, and orange rattles with model number 81031 printed on the inner surface of one of the plastic discs and on the packaging.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, rattles with date codes T0486, T1456, T2316, T2856 and T3065 are included in the recall. The first three numbers represent the day of the year, and the last digit represents the year of production.

The rattles were sold at Target, Walgreens, Walmart and other retailers nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Babyhaven.com, Diapers.com, ToysRUs.com, Walgreens.com from January 2016 through February 2017 for between $5 and $7.

The CPSC says consumers should take the rattles away from children immediately and contact the company to receive a full refund.

To contact Kids II, call 877-243-7314 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

