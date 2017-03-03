Police investigate homicide in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are investigating a homicide after a shooting that occurred Thursday night.

According to police, the man was shot at the intersection of Futura and Westover Avenues.

The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center. He later died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Henrico Schools said the incident involved a Varina High School student. Henrico Police are currently at the school to offer support.

While police and school officials aren’t commenting specifically on the investigation, Henrico Schools have issued the following statement:

“Our school put out a message to families around 9 a.m. Students and families may notice an increased police presence at Varina High School this morning. This is because of an unfortunate incident that took place last night involving a student. While we’re not immediately able to share full details because we’re waiting for family members to be notified, we do have additional support personnel on hand for any students or staff who need someone to talk to.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to please call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.