Police: 1 injured in south Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after one person was shot in south Richmond near McGuire Veterans Hospital late Thursday night.

Police tell 8News they were called to the 2200 block of Chalfont Drive shortly after 11 p.m. When they arrived, they found one male victim who had been shot in the buttocks.

The extent of his injuries is unclear and no suspect information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

