Lawsuit: Jail staff never gave inmate meds before her death

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A lawsuit says a Virginia inmate suffered a fatal stroke in her cell after jail employees never gave her the stroke-prevention medications she had been prescribed following open-heart surgery.

The Associated Press reports that 32-year-old Jaimee Kirkwood Reese died in a hospital after suffering a stroke in her cell at Northern Neck Regional Jail in March 2016.

The lawsuit, which was filed in a Richmond court Wednesday, says more than 11 hours elapsed before Reese was admitted to the hospital, at which time she was already brain-dead. Reese had been serving a one-year sentence on drug charges.

Dorothy Ann Thompson, a relative and administrator of Reese’s estate, filed the lawsuit against five correctional officers and a nurse who worked at the jail in Warsaw.

Superintendent Ted Hull declined to comment.

