Governor McAuliffe vetoes bill to detain undocumented people longer than necessary

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Terry McAuliffe vetoed a bill that would force authorities in Virginia to detain people longer than necessary if they were suspected of violating immigariton laws.

McAuliffe put a stop to House Bill 1468 Friday.

In a statement, the governor said the bill was unnecessary and that it could cause confusion with local sheriffs and administrators at jails.

McAuliffe also called the bill anti-immigrant.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.