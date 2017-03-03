Free weekend of Richmond history features 19 historic sites

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Some of Richmond’s most renowned historic sites are offering visitors a “passport” to time-travel during a special admission-free weekend on March 11 and 12.

Visitors are invited to discover the area’s treasures, including the homes of John Marshall, Jefferson Davis, John Wickham, Major James Dooley Virginia Randolph and other important Virginians.

Participating organizations include The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design, Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia, National Park Service, Preservation Virginia, Maymont, Henrico County Parks & Recreation, American Civil War Museum, Edgar Allan Poe Museum, the Valentine and Wilton House Museum.

Each site will offer complimentary admission to visitors who show a Time Travelers Passport. This special offer equates to savings of more than $65 per person.

Participating sites include:

The Branch House (The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design)

Chimborazo Medical Museum (Richmond National Battlefield Park)

Clarke-Palmore House

Courtney Road Service Station

Dabbs House Museum

Deep Run Historic School

The John Marshall House

Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site

Maymont

Magnolia Grange

Chesterfield County Museum and 1892 Historic Jail

Meadow Farm Museum at Crump Park

The Edgar Allan Poe Museum

The Valentine First Freedom Center

Virginia Randolph Museum

Walkerton Tavern

White House of the Confederacy (American Civil War Museum)

The Valentine & 1812 Wickham House

Wilton House Museum

