Former Greene County employee charged with stealing money, medication from school

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A former Greene County employee was recently arrested and charged with stealing money and medication from the county’s school system.

Sasha Brown, 45, was arrested and charged with grand larceny of currency belonging to Green County Public Schools, possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance and wrongful use, disposal, concealment or embezzlement of student’s medications.

Brown is currently being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail on $5,000 secure bond.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

