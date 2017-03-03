FBI needs help finding missing Fairfax County, Va. teen

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The FBI Washington Field Office with help from the Fairfax County Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager from Fairfax County, Virginia.

Jamia Antoinee Holland, 14, was last seen Tuesday, Feb. 28

Authorities described Jamia as a black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. She was last seen wearing sky blue pants, a black bomber jacket and black sandals. Police said she may be wearing glasses.

Anyone with information regarding this individual is asked to contact the FBI Washington Field Office at 202-278-2000 or www.tips.fbi.gov , the Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2233, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678. Tips can remain anonymous.

