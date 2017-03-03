Cake pop business going big time after #MadeInRVAJr feature

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Last Friday, Destiny Graham appeared on Good Morning Richmond and 8News at 9 to talk about her business Destiny’s Pops. She was one of the young entrepreneurs 8News anchor Evanne Armour featured in her #MadeInRVAJr series.

Less than a week later, the Varina High School grad shared some big news with us. Her budding cake pop business is getting a national audience!

She says a producer for “Harry,” which is Harry Connick Jr.’s talk show, reached out to her after the segment aired.

Just days later, she was on a plane to New York City to be featured on his show, which airs across the country.

Destiny appeared alongside famous pastry chef Duff Goldman from the Food Network.

The episode is set to air Monday, March 13.

To see where you can watch Destiny’s big debut, click HERE.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.