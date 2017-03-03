Amelia man arrested for allegedly masturbating in car 7 different times

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police have arrested and charged a man in relation to seven recent indecent exposure incidents.

Police say over the past year, they have investigated a series of indecent exposure incidents. Within the past month, police have linked those incidents to a single offender.

In each incident, police say a male suspect was seen masturbating in a silver sedan. In some incidents, the vehicle was missing one or both license plates.

Police identified Randolph C. Jordan III, 30, as the suspect. Jordan was arrested and charged Thursday with seven counts of indecent exposure. He was charged in relation to incidents that occurred in large retail parking lots in the areas of Perimeter Drive and Hancock Village Street, as well as a large parking lot in the 800 block of Charter Colony Parkway.

Jordan, of the 15900 block of Ruffin Lane in Amelia, is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond pending the outcome of a pretrial hearing in Chesterfield County General District Court Friday.

Police believe there may be additional victims of Jordan. Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Jordan is asked to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251.

