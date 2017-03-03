Adopt a Furry Friend: Toblerone

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Meet our furry friend of the week, 3-month-old kitten Toblerone.

Toblerone is a spayed female with black and white long hair in search of her forever home.

The Richmond SPCA said she was transferred into their care from Hanover County Animal Control and was diagnosed with a fractured pelvis and broken tail at the time.

Her injuries have healed nicely over the course of the last month. The frisky kitten is eager to be released from her regimen of cage rest.

She now walks normally, holds her tail well and is ready to be adopted into a loving home.

Toblerone is very affectionate, she likes giving head-butts and purrs loudly.

However, she can be uncertain about being picked up or held, likely because of the trauma that caused her injuries.

With time, she may learn to trust being picked up, and for now, she’s great about coming to seek out petting and attention on her own terms.

Visit her at the Robins-Starr Humane Center at 2519 Hermitage Road or call 804-521-1300 for more information.

