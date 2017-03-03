A ‘pub shed’ with purpose at the Richmond Home + Garden Show

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Like any good bartender, Gil Miles is a good listener and has his own story to tell.

“I’m a cancer patient,” Miles says. “I’ve been a cancer patient for 15 years, and believe it or not, I’m stage 4 and terminal.”

Miles founded Wine for Cures in 2009 to give back to the cause by participating in events around the region.

This weekend he has a carefully-constructed Pub Shed set up at the Richmond Home + Garden Show at the Richmond Raceway Complex, 600 East Laburnum Avenue in Henrico.

All money raised from the sale of wine, Virginia-brewed beers or cocktails supports cancer research.

“It goes to our gifting fund, and what we do is over the period of time we collect those funds and disperse it to valuable charities like Massey and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.”

Miles hope it is a memorable stop at the Richmond Home + Garden Show, especially for what it means to patients, like himself, in the fight for their lives.

“We are in it to win it,” he exclaims.

In addition to proceeds from the cash bar, the actual bar is up for auction to raise money for Wine for Cures. It is one-of-a-kind and rustic and designed with upcycled materials.

The Wine for Cures Pub Shed will be open during the Richmond Home + Garden Show hours:

— 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 3

— 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 4

— 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 5

Miles says the next big event for Wine for Cures is the Dogwood Wine Festival on Saturday, April 15, 2017. It goes on from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Reynolds Building, 6641 West Broad Street in Richmond.

