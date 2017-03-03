8 Questions with Juan Conde: Adam Stubbs

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Welcome to another installment of 8 Questions with Juan Conde, where we will find out what makes people in our great community tick. Juan asks his guests to answer just eight questions about their business, their life, and their time here in Richmond.

In this week’s episode, Juan talks to legendary radio host Adam Stubbs about the Beacon Theatre, and how Hopewell city leaders used a private-public partnership to transform a dilapidated eyesore into an anchor for downtown revitalization (hint: It’s an AMAZING story). This year’s performers at the Beacon include Wynonna, Loretta Lynn, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Billy Bob Thornton, and Blue Oyster Cult.

Juan also gives Adam a hard time (and much respect) for working at nearly a dozen radio stations in RVA.

