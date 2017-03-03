21 displaced in Henrico County apartment fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Firefighters battled a massive apartment fire in Henrico County early Friday morning.

Henrico Fire says the fire sparked around 1:45 a.m. at the Tuckernuck Trail Apartments located on St. Martins Trail. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they saw smoke coming from the two-story apartment.

Firefighters say at least a dozen apartments were damaged. Although no one was hurt in the fire, 21 people are now displaced.

The fire is marked under control and the cause remains under investigation.

Fire damages 12 units at Tuckernuck Trail Apartments in #Henrico. Everything under control now. @VARedCross helping 21 people displaced. pic.twitter.com/z92Oun7wUN — Evanne Armour (@Evanne8News) March 3, 2017

