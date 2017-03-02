Missing 11-year-old girl in Va. Beach found safe

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police say an 11-year-old girl who ran away Wednesday has been found.

Ena Cambria Martin had been last seen around 3:36 p.m. on Wednesday in the 5000 block of Legacy Way. She was said to have been carrying two book bags — one that is white and teal another with a Disney design.

Police tweeted early Thursday morning that Martin was found safe in Virginia Beach.

Police tweeted early Thursday morning that Martin was found safe in Virginia Beach.

