VIDEO: Girl Scout Cookies being sold at bars

(KRON) — Girl Scout cookies with a side of beer?
The abnormal pairing is taking taste buds by storm.
There was a time when selling Girl Scout cookies meant carrying boxes from door to door.
But now, bars across the country are serving small sweet cakes to go along with a nice cold one.
The most popular combinations are Thin Mint cookies and a classic porter. Samoas and a well-brewed Hefeweizen is another combination.
And last but not least, tasty Do-si-do oatmeal cookies are going along with a great oatmeal stout.
