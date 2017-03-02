Thursday’s VHSL State Tournament action: Monacan wins, John Marshall eliminated

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia High School League will decide 12 state championships over the next week and a half. The action begins Wednesday at VCU with Hopewell’s girls. Below are all of the games involving teams where you live. Please note: there are no local 6A teams involved in state tournaments.

5A BOYS

Seeds:

1S L.C. Bird

2S Bethel

3S Varina

4S Hampton

1N Potomac

2N Albemarle

3N Wakefield

4N Potomac Falls

Games:

Friday March 3 – Hampton

2:30 PM L.C. Bird vs. Potomac Falls

4:15 PM Albemarle vs. Varina

6:00 PM Hampton vs. Potomac

7:45 Bethel vs. Wakefield

5A GIRLS

Seeds:

1S Salem

2S Highland Springs

3S Princess Ane

4S L.C.Bird

1N Thomas Edison

2N Wakefield

3N Atlee

4N Tuscarora

Games:

Thursday March 2 – Hampton

Salem (VB) 54 Tuscarora 41 F

Wakefield 42 Princess Anne 51 F

6:00 PM Thomas Edison vs. L.C. Bird

7:45 PM Highland Springs vs. Atlee

Saturday March 4 – Hampton

2:30 PM Salem (VB) vs. Princess Anne

4A BOYS

Seeds:

1E Jamestown

2E Smithfield

3E Hanover

4E Monacan

1W Loudoun Valley

2W Handley

3W George Washington-Danville

4W William Fleming

Games:

Friday March 3 – Salem Civic Center

2:30 PM Jamestown vs. William Fleming

4:15 PM John Handley vs. Hanover

6:00 PM Loudoun Valley vs. Monacan

7:45 PM Smithfield vs. George Washington-Danville

4A GIRLS

Thursday March 2 – Salem Civic Center

Charlottesville 32 Monacan 71 F

Loudoun County 52 Lake Taylor 55 F

6:00 PM Midlothian vs. Millbrook

7:45 PM King’s Fork vs. Carroll County

Saturday March 4 – Salem Civic Center

2:30 PM Lake Taylor vs. Monacan

3A BOYS

Thursday March 2 – VCU

Phoebus 62 Western Albemarle 35 F

Northside 71 John Marshall 59 F

7:00 PM Spotswood vs. I.C. Norcom

8:45 PM George Wythe vs. Heritage

Friday March 3- VCU

5:15 PM Phoebus vs. Northside

3A GIRLS

Wednesday March 1 – VCU

Hopewell 33 Magna Vista 50 F

Hidden Valley 57 Tabb 54 F

Brookville 64 Warhill 35 F

Culpeper 36 Broadway 54 F

Friday March 3 – VCU

3:30 PM Magna Vista vs. Hidden Valley

7:00 PM Brookville vs. Broadway

2A BOYS

Seeds:

1E Madison County

2E Robert E. Lee (Staunton)

3E Amelia County

4E Bruton

1W Dan River

2W Richlands

3W Gate City

4W Chatham

Games:

Friday March 3 – JMU

2:30 PM Madison County vs. Chatham

4:15 PM Richlands vs. Amelia County

6:00 PM Dan River vs. Bruton

7:45 PM Robert E. Lee vs. Gate City

2A GIRLS

Thursday March 2 – JMU

Nottoway 53 Ridgeview 51 F

Martinsville 61 George Mason 45 F

6:00 PM Floyd County vs. Stuarts Draft

7:45 PM Wise Central vs. East Rockingham

Saturday March 4 – JMU

2:30 PM Nottoway vs. Martinsville

1A BOYS

Seeds:

1E Essex

2E Lancaster

3E Altavista

4E Mathews

1W Radford

2W George Wythe

3W Honaker

4W Eastside

Games:

Friday March 3 – Virginia High School

3:00 PM Essex vs. Eastside

4:45 PM George Wythe vs. Altavista

6:30 PM Radford vs. Mathews

8:45 PM Lancaster vs. Honaker

1A GIRLS

Thursday March 2 – Virginia High School

Surry 65 Eastside 56 F

4:45 PM Parry McCluer vs. Riverheads

6:30 PM George Wythe vs. Cumberland

8:45 PM Appomattox Regional Governor’s School vs. Honaker