Thursday’s VHSL State Tournament action from all over the state

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia High School League will decide 12 state championships over the next week and a half. The action begins Wednesday at VCU with Hopewell’s girls. Below are all of the games involving teams where you live. Please note: there are no local 6A teams involved in state tournaments.
5A BOYS
Seeds:
1S L.C. Bird
2S Bethel
3S Varina
4S Hampton
1N Potomac
2N Albemarle
3N Wakefield
4N Potomac Falls
Games:
Friday March 3 – Hampton
2:30 PM L.C. Bird vs. Potomac Falls
4:15 PM Albemarle vs. Varina
6:00 PM Hampton vs. Potomac
7:45 Bethel vs. Wakefield
5A GIRLS
Thursday March 2 – Hampton
Salem (VB) 54 Tuscarora 41 F
Wakefield 42 Princess Anne 51 F
Thomas Edison 61 L.C. Bird 51 F
Highland Springs 60 Atlee 33 F
Saturday March 4 – Hampton
2:30 PM Salem (VB) vs. Princess Anne
6:00 PM Thomas Edison vs. Highland Springs
4A BOYS
Seeds:
1E Jamestown
2E Smithfield
3E Hanover
4E Monacan
1W Loudoun Valley
2W Handley
3W George Washington-Danville
4W William Fleming
Games:
Friday March 3 – Salem Civic Center
2:30 PM Jamestown vs. William Fleming
4:15 PM John Handley vs. Hanover
6:00 PM Loudoun Valley vs. Monacan
7:45 PM Smithfield vs. George Washington-Danville
4A GIRLS
Thursday March 2 – Salem Civic Center
Charlottesville 32 Monacan 71 F
Loudoun County 52 Lake Taylor 55 F
Midlothian 45 Millbrook 55 F
King’s Fork 55 Carroll County 51 F
Saturday March 4 – Salem Civic Center
2:30 PM Lake Taylor vs. Monacan
6:00 PM Millbrooks vs. King’s Fork
3A BOYS
Thursday March 2 – VCU
Phoebus 62 Western Albemarle 35 F
Northside 71 John Marshall 59 F
7:00 PM Spotswood vs. I.C. Norcom
8:45 PM George Wythe vs. Heritage
Friday March 3- VCU
5:15 PM Phoebus vs. Northside
8:45 PM I.C. Norcom vs. George Wythe
3A GIRLS
Wednesday March 1 – VCU
Hopewell 33 Magna Vista 50 F
Hidden Valley 57 Tabb 54 F
Brookville 64 Warhill 35 F
Culpeper 36 Broadway 54 F
Friday March 3 – VCU
3:30 PM Magna Vista vs. Hidden Valley
7:00 PM Brookville vs. Broadway
2A BOYS
Seeds:
1E Madison County
2E Robert E. Lee (Staunton)
3E Amelia County
4E Bruton
1W Dan River
2W Richlands
3W Gate City
4W Chatham
Games:
Friday March 3 – JMU
2:30 PM Madison County vs. Chatham
4:15 PM Richlands vs. Amelia County
6:00 PM Dan River vs. Bruton
7:45 PM Robert E. Lee vs. Gate City
2A GIRLS
Thursday March 2 – JMU
Nottoway 53 Ridgeview 51 F
Martinsville 61 George Mason 45 F
Floyd County 59 Stuarts Draft 45 F
Central-Wise 51 East Rockingham 37 F
Saturday March 4 – JMU
2:30 PM Nottoway vs. Martinsville
6:00 PM Floyd County vs. Central-Wise
1A BOYS
Seeds:
1E Essex
2E Lancaster
3E Altavista
4E Mathews
1W Radford
2W George Wythe
3W Honaker
4W Eastside
Games:
Friday March 3 – Virginia High School
3:00 PM Essex vs. Eastside
4:45 PM George Wythe vs. Altavista
6:30 PM Radford vs. Mathews
8:45 PM Lancaster vs. Honaker
1A GIRLS
Thursday March 2 – Virginia High School
Surry County 65 Eastside 56 F
Parry McCluer 65 Riverheads 56 F
George Wythe 68 Cumberland 25 F
Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 43 Honaker 64 F
Saturday March 4 – Virginia High School
2:30 PM Surry County vs. Parry McCluer
6:00 PM George Wythe vs. Honaker