Standing room only as students perform original poetry

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Middle school students took the stage Thursday night in Richmond for “Love out Loud.”

The poetry event is put on by Higher Achievement Richmond, an academic program for youth in at-risk communities.

It was standing room only at the Gottwald Playhouse as 12 students performed their original poetry pieces.

Organizers said what makes this event so special is seeing how much preparation goes into each poem.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to give the scholars a voice, to really get out what they are thinking and what they are experiencing,” Higher Achievement Director of Programs Sara Goode said.

The students said they loved getting the chance to be creative and also listen to others perform.

“I know that I’m not alone and I’m thinking the same thing as others,” 8th grader Kennijah Waller said. “As we come together we can form something big to help others and other kids express themselves.”

Higher Achievement serves over 300 students in Richmond and Henrico County each year.

