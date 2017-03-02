South Carolina woman pleads guilty in death of unborn child

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman has been sentenced to one year in prison for a drunken driving wreck that resulted in the death of an unborn child.

Nexstar affiliate station WSPA reports that 24-year-old Ashley Michelle Bridges was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to felony driving under the influence.

Circuit Court Judge Letitia Verdin said Bridges’ blood-alcohol level was .14 percent after the September 2015 wreck.

Authorities say Bridges was driving 74 mph in a 40 mph zone when she struck a Honda Accord. That car, carrying a man and a pregnant woman, veered into traffic and was struck by two vehicles. An unborn child Mindy McCall had been carrying for 22 weeks died.

Bridges apologized in court. Her attorney says Bridges acknowledged drinking but only to self-medicate her “mental and emotional illness.”

