Richmond neighborhood on brink of becoming a ‘financial desert’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A low-income, predominantly minority Richmond neighborhood could soon become a financial desert as the only bank in Highland Park is set to close this month.

“I’m withdrawing today,” customer Ernestine Peters told 8News outside the Bank of America branch on Brookland Park Boulevard.

Peters has less than three weeks until the bank she’s used for decades closes its doors. “It’s a horrible situation. This bank’s been here for years.”

At an emergency neighborhood meeting Thursday night, 6th district Richmond city Councilwoman Ellen Robertson said Bank of America’s decision is final, with little chance of reversal.

“Their reason is strictly a business decision,” she told residents at Fire House 15 Restaurant. “They’re not getting enough deposits.”

Robertson cited the Highland Park branch as one of the banking giant’s lowest performing locations. With online and mobile banking on the rise, Bank of America is closing neighborhood branches, leaving behind some older and low-income customers.

“A lot of people who live here depend on this bank getting our income in every month. It’s the closest one to them,” Peters said.

The nearest bank is two-and-a-half miles away, a difficult trek for seniors who take the bus.

“A lot of them are in wheelchairs, they’ve got walkers, and it won’t be convenient for them to be riding a bus all the way uptown,” Peters explained.

Robertson said the bank has offered to keep the ATM at the building so that residents have limited service. Despite the closing, the councilwoman said she will keep fighting for full banking services in her district.

“We’re still having that argument that, ‘you are creating a financial desert in this community,'” Peters added.

The branch serves approximately 2,400 customers per month. Councilwoman Robertson will meet with bank executives on Monday. The biggest push, at this point, she said, is to delay the closing until a replacement service such as a credit union can move in.

