Missing 20-year-old Prince William County woman located, safe

UPDATE: Nora Shraf Elshiekh, who was reported as a missing and endangered adult Wednesday night, has been located and is safe, according to Prince William County Police.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince Willam County Police is looking for a missing and endangered woman.

Police say that Nora Shraf Elshiekh, 20, was last seen on March 1 around 1:30 p.m. at her residence located in the 3000 block of Brierly Forest Ct in Manassas.

Nora is believed to have left her residence voluntarily but she may be in need of assistance, which qualifies her as being endangered.

Nora is described by police as a black, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair currently dyed orange.

Anyone with information on Nora’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

