Pres. Trump set to speak at Newport News Shipbuilding today

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY/AP) — Pres. Donald Trump on Thursday is scheduled to visit Newport News Shipbuilding — marking his first visit to the region since the election.

The Associated Press reports that Trump is set to deliver a speech aboard the Gerald R. Ford — a $12.9 billion next generation aircraft carrier currently under construction at the shipyard. The Ford is expected to be commissioned sometime in 2017.

Trump is expected to promote his plans for a major build of the nation’s military.

The trip comes just two days after his speech to Congress, where he proposed a boost in defense spending. That spending is expected to come in the form of a $54 billion hike.

Local experts say Hampton Roads could see a big chunk of the money, considering the large military presence. They say this type of increase could help our region in a big way.

ODU Economics Professor Vinod Agarwal said, “If we do increase the DOD spending by $54 billion nationally, it would have significant impact for this economy. Not necessarily in (2018), but you’ll start seeing it in ’19, ’20 and so on.”

Agarwal says 40 percent of the local economy depends on Department of Defense spending. He says the recession and sequestration have led the local economy to be stagnant in recent years.

Trump made several stops to Hampton Roads during the 2016 campaign season — including a stop at Regent University weeks before the election — but Thursday will be his first visit as president.

