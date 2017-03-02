Positively Richmond: Mechanicsville church shows their appreciation for area teachers

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Mechanicsville church showed their appreciation for area teachers, making them today’s Positively Richmond.

Members of New Bethesda Baptist Church recently provided the staff at Battlefield Park Elementary School with breakfast.

During their visit, they also provided each staff member with this special gift shown in the picture above.

