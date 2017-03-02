Norfolk passes new LGBT hiring protections

NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — The Norfolk City Council has passed measures prohibiting discrimination in city hiring or contracting based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

The ordinances adding protections for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people were approved in two 8-0 votes Tuesday night.

The city already had measures prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, religion, color, sex, disability or national origin.

Council members said the city also had guidelines for how to treat an employee undergoing a gender identity transition, but they wanted the extra protections codified in law.

