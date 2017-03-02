Gov. McAuliffe kicks off School Breakfast Week with Chesterfield students

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield elementary school students shared breakfast with some special guests Thursday morning.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe and his wife Dorothy kicked off School Breakfast Week by taking a tour of Bensley Elementary School’s Breakfast After the Bell program.

The program increases access to school breakfast by using mobile carts to serve breakfast quickly to all of its students.

No Kid Hungry Virginia says it’s a critical way to end childhood hunger in Virginia.

One in six kids in Virginia live in families that struggle with hunger, according to No Kid Hungry Virginia. Research shows that hunger has serious consequences for children, including lower test scores, weaker attendance rates, and a higher risk of hospitalization and chronic diseases.

School Breakfast Week, held nationally March 6 -10, celebrates the importance of school breakfast programs such as Breakfast After the Bell.

