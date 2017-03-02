Giraffe Watch: Movement inside April’s belly, but still no baby calf

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (WWLP) – No big news for April and Oliver Thursday morning, the two giraffes that have people around the world on edge awaiting the birth of their calf.

The Animal Adventure Park in upstate New York began live streaming from April the Giraffe’s barn on February 24, and at any given time, there are thousands, sometimes hundreds of thousands, of people watching her every move.

Thursday, the park updated April’s followers and said she is doing well. Park representatives said there have been a lot of behaviors keeping them on their toes, but that she has not gone into active labor.

In a Facebook update Wednesday night, the park said there was some movement from inside April’s belly. In there, is an approximately 6 foot tall, 150 pound calf now weeks after his or her due date!

The 15-year-old giraffe has previously given birth to three calves, but this will be a first for five-year-old Oliver. Once the calf is born, it will remain in the barn with April until naturally weened from his or her mother. The Animal Adventure Park says they cannot keep the calf because it would lead to incestuous mating and would “undermine the genetics of the program and species.”

The first-time dad, Oliver, will have no part in raising the calf, as park representatives say male giraffes only really care about two things– fighting and the “unmentionable.”

The calf will remain unnamed until fans vote on their name through a contest on Facebook.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.