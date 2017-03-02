Former Chesterfield County doctor convicted of writing false prescriptions in exchange for pain pills

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A former Chesterfield County doctor was convicted this week of fraudulently writing prescriptions for opioids as part of a scheme involving six others.

Dr. Kyle Douglas Compton was convicted Wednesday for fraudulently writing 52 prescriptions for opioids over a year and a half period. According to court documents, Compton broke the law when he issued prescriptions from his practice in Midlothian to people who were not his patients. The prescriptions were all written for highly addictive opioids like hydrocodone or oxycodone.

Reports confirm that Compton used co-defendant Ray Derwin to fill prescriptions for the drugs in exchange for one-quarter to one-half of the pills from each prescription filled.

In turn, five others were recruited in the scheme: Kenneth Willoughby, Charles Tuck, Sean Smith, Parker Laipple and Kenneth Richmond.

Each received a share of the pills in exchange for sharing them with Compton.

All six co-defendants, who were also charged and are awaiting trial, were scheduled to testify Wednesday against Compton prior to his decision to enter an Alford plea. In doing this, Compton did not admit guilt, but acknowledged that the prosecution had enough evidence to convict him.

In all, the 52 prescriptions amounted to a total of 4,620 pills.

It is still unclear at this point what became of the pills that Compton received as compensation for his participation.

Compton received a five-year suspended prison term Wednesday in Chesterfield County Circuit Court. Due to Compton’s lack of a previous criminal record, he will serve no prison time but will be on probation for the next ten years.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

