DIY Before You Buy: Homemade pet shampoo

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) – 8News anchor Morgan Dean and 8News reporter Roxie Bustamante are testing out some Do-It-Yourself recipes this week to see if they stand up to the products you buy in the store.

Today, it’s a recipe made just for your furry four-legged friends, pet shampoo.

All you need is:

2 cups non-toxic dishwashing liquid

2 cups water

2 cups apple cider vinegar

4 ounces glycerin

Grab an empty bottle and combine all the ingredients together. Make sure to mix it well.

We checked in with Veterinarian Doctor Leslie Jones, owner of Woodlake Animal Hospital, to see if this was safe to put on your pet. Dr. Jones said the recipe was gentle enough and that she’s seen more of her clients come in and ask about homemade products for their pets.

“My rule of thumb with my clients is that if you would be comfortable putting it on your baby, it’s probably safe enough for your pet,” Dr. Jones said.

She said it’s all about moderation and pet owners should beware of using dishwashing liquids, because it could wash off your pet’s flea and tick treatment.

“If you are going to use an at home soap,” Dr. Jones said, “you try to use nothing that makes it bubbly or soapy, so it was very gently probably do no harm but you’ll be surprised when your topical flea and tick preventative doesn’t work anymore.”

Dr. Jones had some recommendations of her own. You can find the list below.

Recommended recipes provided by Dr. Jones:

Dr. Jones’s 5-4-3-2-1 Homemade Dog Shampoo:

5 cups water

4 tablespoons of nontoxic dish soap or Castile (Baby-Mild) Soap

3 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons of Aloe Vera gel

Combined into an old shampoo bottle and shaken well before use

1 clean dog!

*optional* 3-4 drops of lavender or rosemary essential oils *optional*

Mix all together in an old shampoo bottle or spray bottle and shake well before using. There may be some trial and error with this mixture and your individual pet’s coat consistency. Adjust the ingredient volumes as needed. Since most homemade shampoos use fresh ingredients, be sure to make them in small batches and use within a week or so. Store the shampoo in a dark, cool place or in the refrigerator. Always avoid the eyes and ears when you’re bathing your pets and rinse well with clean water if some soap gets in their eyes.

HomeMade Ear Cleaning Solution:

If there is an odor coming from your pet’s ears, you should have your pet’s DVM examine the ears. If you need to clean them out and prior to getting your pet to the vet, apple cider vinegar and water combined can often be used in a pinch IF your pet’s ear isn’t highly inflamed or ulcerated.

Combine 50 percent apple cider vinegar with 50 percent water and mix well. Put the solution on a gauze or make-up pad and wipe ONLY the parts of the ear that you can see (do not “dig around” in the ear canal!)

Do NOT pour this solution into your dog’s ear canal! If cleaning doesn’t make a difference, please take your pet to their veterinarian.

Homemade Skunk Shampoo:

1 tsp nontoxic dish soap

1 quart of Hydrogen Peroxide

½ cup of baking soda

Mix thoroughly

Apply thoroughly and repeat as needed. Have someone else smell the dog while you’re washing him. Your nose will go numb to the skunk odor, and a fresh nose will allow you to know if you need to keep repeating the treatment! Do not STORE this combination as it can go “BOOM” if left in a container.

