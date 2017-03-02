Cookie chain wants court to crumble competitor’s logo, name

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – A chain of cookie shops known for its late-night delivery services is suing a Richmond-based competitor that it says has ripped off its name and logo.

News outlets report that Insomnia Cookies LLC filed a lawsuit in January in a Charlottesville federal court against Red Eye Cookie Co., which recently opened a Charlottesville store blocks away from an Insomnia store.

The lawsuit says the two companies have a similar name, concept and crescent moon logo resembling a cookie with a bite taken out of it.

The lawsuit says these similarities mimic Insomnia in such a way that customers might have trouble differentiating the two businesses.

Insomnia was founded in 2003 and has more than 100 stores nationwide. Red Eye, which was founded in 2014, didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.