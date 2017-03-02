Big South Tournament: #6 Radford upsets #3 Liberty 56-52

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) – Christian Bradford scored Radford’s final six points from the free-throw line in the final 36 seconds and the sixth-seeded Highlanders upset No. 3 seed Liberty 56-52 on Thursday in the Big South Tournament quarterfinals.

Radford will take on No. 7 seed Campbell in the semifinals on Friday. The Camels upset second-seeded UNC Asheville 81-79 earlier Thursday.

Justin Cousin and Ed Polite Jr. scored 12 points each for Radford (14-17). Bradford had five assists and tied teammate Randy Phillips with a game-high seven rebounds.

Myo Baxter Bell scored 18 points and Lovell Cabbil 12 for the Flames (19-13), who shot only 29 percent. The Flames’ leading scorer this season, Ryan Kemrite, was 1 of 8 from the field for just three points before fouling out.

John Dawson’s 3-pointer with 1:50 left gave Liberty its first lead since the opening minutes but Radford answered with a 9-3 run to end the game.