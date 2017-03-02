8OnYourPlate: Ins and outs of Richmond restaurant pop-ups

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — What is a pop-up when it comes to dining?

It can be a temporary space for a chef to display their skills in a different setting, a supper club that happens once or more, an event that can feature multiple chefs in collaboration or a repeated meal series for a chef to preview a different cuisine.

We are lucky in Richmond. We have all of the above.

On one Sunday a month, Nota Bene does Pizza Club. A revival of sorts stemming from a backyard party, the club showcases a member of the Richmond culinary community (that previously attended one of the very exclusive “pizza nights”).

The first two featured Julia Battaglini of Secco Wine Bar and Stephanie Ganz of The Apple Cart Company. Ganz recreated the mushroom pizza that indirectly led her to her husband. To learn more about pizza club (and who is coming up next in the pizza line-up) and Nota Bene, read about them on their website by clicking HERE.

Up the street at Sub Rosa, a different type of pop-up happens. The trio behind Longoven, Andrew Manning and Megan and Patrick Phelan, create a multi-course meal once a month. Each dinner takes advantage of local bounty and displays the genius of these three that have garnered national attention from the likes of Bon Appétit and The Local Palate. This recent dinner featured a resplendent dish of shaved and cured foie gras over grapefruit, mushroom-cured steel-head trout with mushroom tapioca and a dark chocolate crumble with cubeb pepper. To get involved (be vigilant — these sell out quickly), check out their website HERE.

Over at Comfort, Gold Cart revved up its second pop-up with a Quebecois theme. Transforming the interior of the restaurant with wintry decorations like vintage skis and taxidermy, Gold Cart created a northern hunter vibe. Dishes included a vegan poutine and venison meat pie. The format is a la carte and is first come, first serve. To learn about their next event, follow them on Instagram @goldcartrva or check them out on Facebook HERE.

Interested in attending a pop-up? Here is an upcoming chance.

The Jackdaw is popping up at Kabana Rooftop on Sunday, March 5 with a traditional Filipino dinner.

For more information on the event, click HERE.

