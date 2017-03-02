2017 Friday Cheers line-up revealed

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — For the 33rd year in a row, Venture Richmond will be hosting it’s summertime outdoor concert series on Brown’s Island, Friday Cheers.

This year, the series of concerts will be presented by Bell’s Brewery and the first show will happen May 5.

Season passes are on sale for $45 until April 1 and $55 until May.

Children under the age of 12 get in free.

Here’s the schedule:

May 5 – Lee Fields & the Expressions (8:00) with Kings (6:30) $5

May 12 – Con Brio (8:00) and Red Baraat (6:30) $5

May 19-21 – Dominion Riverrock, featuring Hardworking Americans and The SteelDrivers, FREE.

May 26 – RVA Music Night featuring Richmond bands: People’s Blues of Richmond (8:00), Angelica Garcia (7:00) and Ohbliv (6:00) $5

June 2 – Conor Oberst (7:45) with Big Thief (6:30) $10

June 9 – The Record Company (8:00) with The Congress (6:30) $10

June 16 – Rainbow Kitten Surprise (8:00) and Sleepwalkers (6:30) $10

June 23 – Galactic (8:00) with Future Prospect (6:30) $10

June 30 – Car Seat Headrest (8:00) with Gold Connections (6:30) $10

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.