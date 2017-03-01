Video: Truck goes airborne, crashes on top of another car during police chase

WEBSTER PARISH, LA (CNN/WRIC) — Cue the Dukes of Hazzard music. A truck goes airborne and crashes on top of another car in Louisiana Monday.

The incident started with a deputy pulling that driver over for speeding. That’s when the passenger got in the driver’s seat and led police on a chase.

It ended when the truck hit spike strips, swerved, and went flying into the air landing on top of another car.

The person inside was not hurt.

