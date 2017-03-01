Roughriders introduce Sir Braveheart as temporary mascot

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — What’s a football team without a mascot?

Wednesday at Oak Grove Elementary School the Richmond RoughRiders introduced Sir Roland Braveheart as the temporary mascot for the team’s inaugural season. Sir Braveheart is the official mascot of Mascots for a Cure. The organization is traveling to 36 cities in 48 days in the hope of cheering up kids with cancer. Sir Braveheart is a giant teddy bear dressed as a medieval knight.

Christopher Bruce of Mascots for a Cure says mascots are an easy way to inspire young children suffering from cancer diagnoses and cancer treatment.

“Mascots bring a lot of hope, joy, and love to these kids,” Bruce said. “When the mascot walks in the room it helps them forget about the stuff they’re dealing with, quite frankly.”

The RoughRiders say Sir Braveheart will be roaming the sidelines at their home games, which begin April at the Richmond Coliseum. Bruce said Sir Braveheart’s impact will be felt beyond the team.

“We’re going to be going to hospitals. We’re going to make a point during games about raising awareness, raising funds,” Bruce said.