Richmond residents get surprise phone call

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Over the weekend, some Richmond residents received a call for a survey about taxes. 79-year old Charles Hughes was one those residents.

“They were asking me about the city, was I satisfied with what was going on,” Hughes said. “Would I go along with taxes to support the schools and taxes to support the roads and clean up the trash and all.”

A group called One Richmond PAC was the organization that conducted the survey; the group does work for Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.

Mike Doerr, director of PAC, said the survey was on issues that are most important to city residents.

“Richmond faces some serious fiscal challenges ahead in order to address the long neglected needs of our communities,” Doerr said. “It’s valuable to have a ground level assessment of what residents feel needs to be done and the best way to address those needs on issues ranging from public education to public safety and delivery of city services.”

Richmond City Councilwoman Kim Gray said she learned of the survey at a city council meeting.

“I think it’s fine to get public opinion, but I think it’s presumptuous to go down the trail of tax increases before we’ve done an audit or before we’ve explored our revenues and expenditures, how we can find savings in our budget,” Gray said.

“We’re all just brand new and I think there are opportunities to be found,” Gray added. “I think it’s their prerogative to pose those questions however, before I, as an elected official, would explore a tax increase I would have to be able to guarantee to my constituents that we did everything we can to cut back and we’ve looked at all the other revenue opportunities that we have and we’ve stretched them to the limit.”

Gray also said that often times phone polls conducted on residents’ land-lines are not accurate.

