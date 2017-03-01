Richmond announces inaugural Black Restaurant Week

Photo courtesy of Black Restaurant Week website.
Photo courtesy of Black Restaurant Week website.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s Office of Minority Business Development announced the city’s inaugural Richmond Black Restaurant Week that will run from March 6-12.

The OMBD is asking the public to support participating restaurants to promote Richmond tourism and the city’s diverse cuisine.

Black Restaurant Week will provide minority-owned restaurants with marketing opportunities that are otherwise cost restrictive, with the goal to promote Richmond food tourism and multi-cultural engagement.

Featured Restaurants include:

  • Family Secrets
  • Croaker’s Spot
  • Mama J’s
  • Brewer’s Cafe
  • Southern Kitchen
  • Nomad’s Deli
  • Sugar’s Crab Shack
  • Chef Mamusu’s Africanne Restaurant
  • Loft 17
  • Cary 100
  • Ma Michele’s Café
  • Charles’ Kitchen
  • Sweet Teas Southern Cuisine
  • Ms Girlee’s Restaurant
  • Spoonbread Bistro
  • Inner City Blue’s
  • Big Herm’s Kitchen
  • The DM Restaurant & Launge
  • TraditionZ Smokehouse
  • The Speakeasy Grill

For more information, click here.

