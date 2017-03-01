Richmond announces inaugural Black Restaurant Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s Office of Minority Business Development announced the city’s inaugural Richmond Black Restaurant Week that will run from March 6-12.

The OMBD is asking the public to support participating restaurants to promote Richmond tourism and the city’s diverse cuisine.

Black Restaurant Week will provide minority-owned restaurants with marketing opportunities that are otherwise cost restrictive, with the goal to promote Richmond food tourism and multi-cultural engagement.

Featured Restaurants include:

Family Secrets

Croaker’s Spot

Mama J’s

Brewer’s Cafe

Southern Kitchen

Nomad’s Deli

Sugar’s Crab Shack

Chef Mamusu’s Africanne Restaurant

Loft 17

Cary 100

Ma Michele’s Café

Charles’ Kitchen

Sweet Teas Southern Cuisine

Ms Girlee’s Restaurant

Spoonbread Bistro

Inner City Blue’s

Big Herm’s Kitchen

The DM Restaurant & Launge

TraditionZ Smokehouse

The Speakeasy Grill

For more information, click here.

