Richmond announces inaugural Black Restaurant Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s Office of Minority Business Development announced the city’s inaugural Richmond Black Restaurant Week that will run from March 6-12.
The OMBD is asking the public to support participating restaurants to promote Richmond tourism and the city’s diverse cuisine.
Black Restaurant Week will provide minority-owned restaurants with marketing opportunities that are otherwise cost restrictive, with the goal to promote Richmond food tourism and multi-cultural engagement.
Featured Restaurants include:
- Family Secrets
- Croaker’s Spot
- Mama J’s
- Brewer’s Cafe
- Southern Kitchen
- Nomad’s Deli
- Sugar’s Crab Shack
- Chef Mamusu’s Africanne Restaurant
- Loft 17
- Cary 100
- Ma Michele’s Café
- Charles’ Kitchen
- Sweet Teas Southern Cuisine
- Ms Girlee’s Restaurant
- Spoonbread Bistro
- Inner City Blue’s
- Big Herm’s Kitchen
- The DM Restaurant & Launge
- TraditionZ Smokehouse
- The Speakeasy Grill
For more information, click here.
