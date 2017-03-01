Richmond Ambulance Authority sets US record

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Richmond Ambulance Authority (RAA) has been designated by the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch as an Accredited Center of Excellence (ACE) for the sixth consecutive time.

RAA is the second ambulance service in the world and first in the United States to achieve accreditation six consecutive times.

An ACE is the highest distinction in 9-1-1 emergency communications services.

“This honor is a reflection of the long-term dedication to performance excellence and customer service in our communications center which is where lifesaving truly begins,” said Chip Decker, CEO of the Richmond Ambulance Authority. “Our System Status Controllers follow the strictest protocols to provide for the best possible outcome for each and every patient.”

RAA’s re-accreditation was awarded for the implementation and compliance with the Medical Priority Dispatch system (MPDS) and associated “20 Points of Excellence.” The MPDS is the world’s most widely used 911 pre-arrival instruction and dispatch life-support protocol system. The MPDS has scripted telephone instructions for CPS, airway obstruction relief, hemorrhage control and childbirth assistance.

Kim Rigden, associate director of accreditation, IAED said, “It is an incredible accomplishment. Congratulations to all of you, especially the EMD’s who answer every call for help.”

