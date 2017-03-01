Red Cross starts movement this March for giving blood

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — All eligible blood donors are being asked to give blood and help save lives in March, Red Cross Month. Donating is easier than ever with the Blood Donor App and RapidPass.

With the free app, donors can conveniently schedule and manage donation appointments, access donor car, track the impact of their donations and earn rewards. With RapidPass, donors can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive. They can use it to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questions online before coming to appointments.

March has been recognized as Red Cross Month by every U.S. president since 1943 in celebration of the Red Cross volunteers who help those in need by giving their time, money or blood.

Upcoming blood donations opportunities:

Chesterfield

Midlothian

3/17/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, 13710 St. Francis Blvd.

3/23/2017: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center-Watkins Center, 601 Watkins Centre Pkwy

_______________

Richmond

3/26/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., St. Edward the Confessor Catholic, 2700 Dolfield Drive

_______________

Greensville

Emporia

3/22/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 South Main Street

3/27/2017: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center, 727 North Main Street

Hanover

Mechanicsville

3/16/2017: 3:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Stonewall Jackson Middle School, 8021 Lee Davis Road

3/21/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fairfield Presbyterian Church, 6930 Cold Harbour Road

_______________

Henrico

Richmond

3/24/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Linwood Holton Elementary School, 1600 W Laburnum Avenue

_______________

Middlesex

Saluda

3/30/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Rappahannock Community College, Rt. 33 Glenns Campus

_______________

Northampton

Eastville

3/23/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Northampton High School, 16041 Courthouse Road

_______________

Orange

Locust Grove

3/28/2017: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Lake of the Woods Clubhouse, 102 Lakeview Parkway

_______________

Richmond

Warsaw

3/16/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Warsaw Baptist Church, 226 Main Street

_______________

Richmond City

Richmond

3/17/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., VCU Health – Learning Center, 1250 East Marshall St.

3/28/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 2709 Monument Avenue

3/29/2017: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, 800 S. Cathedral Place

3/30/2017: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, 800 S. Cathedral Place

_______________

Prince Edward

Farmville

3/31/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Johns Memorial Episcopal Ch, 400 High Street

