Police: Man wanted for sex assault inside Capital Ale House bathroom

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Fredericksburg Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a sexual assault suspect.

Police say an unknown male entered the Capital Ale House Feb. 19 around 1 a.m., approached a group of friends, and struck up a conversation.

“After a brief conversation, the suspect followed one the females into the restroom and sexually assaulted her,” Fredericksburg Police’s press release said. “He then exited Capital Ale House through the rear door.”

The suspect is described by police as a Caucasian male, approximately 28 to 30 years old, 150 pounds, 5’6″ to 5’10” with brown hair and a “Cuban” accent. The suspect told the group he was from Miami and was in the area for contract work at a nearby military base or facility.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

The Fredericksburg Police Department urges anyone with information about the suspect to contact police immediately at 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip. Or, download the free FPD Tip app available for Android and iPhones. To download the app, search “FPD Tip” in the Google Play Store or iTunes App Store.

