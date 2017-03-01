Petersburg residents demand answers from police over break-ins

PETERSBURG, Va (WRIC) — There have been many reports of vehicle break-ins in Petersburg, and now city residents want answers from police.

Police said they have had 13 incidents at an apartment complex located on Brown Street.

Bobbie Reid, Petersburg resident, told 8News she’s fed up with bandits breaking into their cars.

“Over 25 cars were hit on this back corridor one evening,” Reid said. “My car was hit right here right in front of the security camera. My boyfriend’s car was hit twice over in the parking lot.”

Sgt. Emanuel Chambliss with Petersburg Police said break-ins are on the rise in the area.

“In that area we have experienced 13 incidents of theft from motor vehicles. We have seen 60 across the city in the last two months,” Chambliss said

Reid said they have had some police assistance but not enough.

Police said management has deployed more officers to Brown Street. They hope the increased patrolling soon leads to an arrest.

“Over the last week we identified two subjects in the area that we are looking at right now that may be possibly involved in those incidents,” Chambliss said.

Police are asking residents to keep valuables out of sight in your car and to always keep it locked.

If you know who may be responsible for the break-ins on Brown Street or elsewhere in the city call Petersburg Police.

