NC hospital first to use new infant foot scan

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Carteret General Hospital has become the first hospital in North Carolina to use a new infant safety system to scan babies’ footprints after birth.

CertaScan takes a digital scan of the footprint of each newborn, adding an extra layer of security.

The Carteret General Hospital is the only hospital in the state using CertaScan. The machine allows staff in the Brady Birthing Center to capture high-res footprints of newborns just after birth.

“We go in and scan the baby’s footprints, each foot separately, and then mom’s fingerprints,” said Robin Mobley, Clinical Director of Maternal Child Health. “Then we take a picture of the baby. After that, we print out mom’s certificate that she gets with that number on it, that unique identifier, and then we keep a copy for our own hospital security system.”

The system is an update to security, which gives new mom Nicole Ciulla peace of mind.

“It definitely provides safety to know that there’s a backup in case of an unfortunate event,” Ciulla said.

Previously, the hospital only foot printed newborns with ink. The paper copy was the only original document.

All of the digital footprints will be stored in the hospital’s security system in the instance of any future disasters.

“We think about Hurricane Katrina and what happened there with all of the misplaced children,” Mobley said. “If we had this technology available, those children that couldn’t speak, we would’ve been able to identify them.”

The hospital currently has one CertaScan but will get more if the number of births increases.

There’s no cost to moms for the service, and they receive a keepsake certificate from the hospital.

“I’m very excited,” Ciulla said. “I’m probably going to print off his footprints too from the website as a keepsake.”

The technology works in conjunction with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

It’s also the same equipment used by the FBI.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.