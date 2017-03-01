Mortgage fraud suspect arrested in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County arrested a man on multiple counts of fraud by falsely claiming to help people get mortgages.

According to Police, multiple people reported that Timothy S. Wenk, former owner of Premier Consulting, offered to help them get mortgages and instead kept the money they gave him.

So far there are losses reported by five victims that total more than $100,000.

Police got warrants for Wenk for five counts of obtaining money by false pretenses.

Wenk, also goes by the two names Timothy Scott and Timothy Wink, turned himself in on Tuesday and was released from Chesterfield County Jail on bond. He is set to appear in the Chesterfield County General District Court on April 19 at 1 p.m.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Wenk is asked to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251.

